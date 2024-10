Artist Recreates Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Dance Using 80 Individually Carved Pumpkins

Artist Rudy Willingham who uses strategically placed cutouts and stickers to create context, carved out every step of Michael Jackson‘s icon movements in the music video for “Thriller” into 80 individual pumpkins. He then filmed the pumpkins to create an animation of Jackson’s signature dance.

