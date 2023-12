Dog Does Great Impression of Michael Jackson While Poking Their Head Through Strategic Hole in Fence

Dogs in yards love to peek through fences to see what’s going on in the world outside, particularly when there are strategically placed holes for their heads. One creative human in the Philadelphia neighborhood of Fishtown decorated one such fence hole of a spooky scene with Michael Jackson‘s iconic outfit from “Thriller” video so when their dog popped out, they completed the scene.

Dog’s Head Popping Out of a Michael Jackson-Themed Fence Hole

via Jordan Price