Michael Imperioli Gives a Tour of His Ornate NYC Home

Actor Michael Imperioli of The Sopranos and The White Lotus fame invited Architectural Digest into his ornate, antique-filled New York City home, which showcases the interior design talents of his wife Victoria. The soft-spoken actor toured each room, explaining how much the design means to him and how the apartment is his oasis from the city. He also said they returned to New York from California after their kids had grown.

Returning to the east coast as empty nesters following years in California, Michael and wife Victoria, an interior and set designer, outfitted their new home around an extensive art collection acquired mostly in antique shops over nearly three decades.