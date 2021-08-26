Colorado Rock Stacking Artist Talks About His Desire to Attain Balance Whenever Possible

Michael Grab (previously) of Gravity Glue spoke with 60 Second Docs about his incredible talent for balancing rocks in seemingly impossibly ways using nature to help guide his hand. Grab also talks about the peace he finds within each sculpture, and his constant desire for balance, especially when it is hard-won.

Balancing is something I need to do. Sometimes the rocks don’t work right away, it’s something that more has to happen naturally. The process always lives in the moment. If you’re only in the moment then anything is possible.