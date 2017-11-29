Laughing Squid

Actor Michael B. Jordan Answers 73 Random Questions While Finishing Up a Workout

While finishing up a workout, actor Michael B. Jordan invited Joe Sabia of Condé Nast Entertainment into his home to answer 73 random questions for Vogue. Amongst the subjects he discussed was his relationship to baseball star Michael Jordan (none), his brand new car, his best friends, his obvious love for his family and his obsession with Japanese culture.

What’s most important to Michael B. Jordan? His family, food, and world domination. “I really want to leave my mark on this world,” the 30-year-old actor, who has no relation to basketball superstar Michael Jordan (thank you very much), told Vogue during his turn at 73 Questions.

