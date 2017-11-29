Actor Michael B. Jordan Answers 73 Random Questions While Finishing Up a Workout

While finishing up a workout, actor Michael B. Jordan invited Joe Sabia of Condé Nast Entertainment into his home to answer 73 random questions for Vogue. Amongst the subjects he discussed was his relationship to baseball star Michael Jordan (none), his brand new car, his best friends, his obvious love for his family and his obsession with Japanese culture.
