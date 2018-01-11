Two Methanol-Fueled Snowmobiles Compete in a Super Fast Drag Race in Mancelona, Michigan

Two methanol-fueled snowmobiles competed in a super fast drag race during the Snow Outlaws 2018 Michigan Madness event on January 5th in Mancelona. Jason Asselin posted an awesome video of driver Mike Allen and the Stilson Racing team taking their methanol-powered Arctic Cat snowmobile, called “The War Eagle,” to a first place finish.
Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email
Loading...
Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.