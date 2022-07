A Cappella Cover of Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’

MayTree performed a rather badass a cappella cover of the Metallica song “Master of Puppets”. The group skillfully covered the vocals, the bassline, and the screaming guitar solo using only their voices.

Metallica – Master of Puppets (acapella)

This song, like “Running Up That Hill (Deal With God)” by Kate Bush, has regained an enormous amount of popularity due to Eddie Munson‘s incredibly memorable guitar solo in the fourth season of Stranger Things.