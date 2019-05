In 2012, photographer Marjorie Coulin captured brilliant footage of Edvard Hansson, the incredible light operator who works with the Swedish groove metal band Meshuggah. Throughout the course of this Paris show, Hansson skillfully and with amazing dexterity, played the light control as if it were an instrument and he the musician.

Meet Edvard Hansson, Meshuggah’s light tech. Thanks to him!

Here are some of Hansson’s light shows as seen from the other side of the control booth.

via reddit