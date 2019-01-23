Meowbox, A Monthly Subscription Service For Cats That Features a Box of Fun Toys and Yummy Treats

Meowbox is a wonderful subscription service that delivers a box of really fun toys and really yummy treats for cats at home on a monthly basis. Each month has a theme and as such, the treats and toys are tailored around that month’s theme and often include cat toys that were made specifically for Meowbox that are often available in their online store later on.

Recent themes include the Arrr Matey! pirate theme in November 2018, the Warmest Wishes From Us to Mew holiday theme in December 2018 and The Meowtains Are Calling winter sports theme in January 2019. No matter the theme, each box is personalized with the resident cat’s/cats’ name(s) and might have a sprinkle of catnip magic sprayed on top, but no one really knows.

Rumour has it that this behaviour is because the cardboard is sprayed with a magical kitty potion. We neither confirm nor deny. ….We carefully research and select items that are high quality and unique. We pick food and treats that are either made with natural ingredients, are tasty, nutritious, grain-free, organic, or locally made. You won’t find just the regular run-of-the-mill stuff in your meowbox. Our goal is to excite kitty and put a smile on your face.

Scott and I joined after the arrival of FOMO and Matilda and we’ve found that our devilish duo loves nothing more than that moment we open the box.

And even if the toys are gone, the personalized box comes in handy as a makeshift kitten bed.