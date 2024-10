High Heel Shoes Were Originally Made for Men

The educational channel Allyouneedtoknowaboutearth explained how high heel shoes originally were made for men. The first known versions were created for horse riding archers in early Persia for practical utility. Soon the style spread to the wealthy and royal members of male society. This fashion only fell out of favor when women were adopting as well.

Did you know this female fashion attribute was originally designed for men?