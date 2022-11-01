‘Melon be Smellin’, A Well-Dressed Cat Smells Random Food That Her Human Puts in Front of Her Nose

A well-dressed cat named Melon sniffs out the random edible items that her humans put in front of her nose in an adorable series called “Melon be Smellin'”. When Melon doesn’t like something, she immediately gags and brother Finn gets the goods. But she does like lettuce.

Melon the cat gets to smell something new everyday, and 99% of the time, she gags at the scent. Yeah, she’s a picky cat, and foods that her human parents eat just don’t appeal to her for the most part. That means a treat for her brother Finn, who eats anything. You might be surprised to find that there are a few things Melon really likes to smell (and eat), but they are not what you’d expect.

The series, which started in June 2022, is now up to 125 episodes, with probably many more to come.

Cat has the most dramatic reaction to every smell — except for one! pic.twitter.com/SOGTg9MZkc — The Dodo (@dodo) October 24, 2022

via Miss Cellania