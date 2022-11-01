‘Melon be Smellin’, A Well-Dressed Cat Smells Random Food That Her Human Puts in Front of Her Nose

@melon.n.finn

New series! Melon be Smellin ??? #catsoftiktok #cat #godayum

? Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

A well-dressed cat named Melon sniffs out the random edible items that her humans put in front of her nose in an adorable series called “Melon be Smellin'”. When Melon doesn’t like something, she immediately gags and brother Finn gets the goods. But she does like lettuce.

Melon the cat gets to smell something new everyday, and 99% of the time, she gags at the scent. Yeah, she’s a picky cat, and foods that her human parents eat just don’t appeal to her for the most part. That means a treat for her brother Finn, who eats anything. You might be surprised to find that there are a few things Melon really likes to smell (and eat), but they are not what you’d expect.

The series, which started in June 2022, is now up to 125 episodes, with probably many more to come.

@melon.n.finn

Replying to @Demetrious Williams Melon be Smellin’ Part 48 ??? #MelonbeSmellin #finngetasniffin #lettuce #green #bite

? BIG MAD – Ktlyn

@melon.n.finn

Replying to @0liverthec4t Melon be Smellin’ Part 125 ??? #MelonbeSmellin #finngetasniffin #melonnfinn #cats #catsoftiktok #halloween #carmelapple #lollipop

? original sound – Melon and Finn
@melon.n.finn

Reply to @kaylee_haywood Melon be Smellin Part 6 ??? #catsoftiktok #cat #godayum #MelonbeSmellin #spam

? Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

@melon.n.finn

Replying to @jennaconkus Melon be Smellin’ Part 33??? #finngetasniffin #MelonbeSmellin #bluecheese #spoon

? The Difference Between – Beach Fuzz

via Miss Cellania

Recent Posts