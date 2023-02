Musician Plugs His Melodica Into a Vacuum Cleaner

Talented musician Vinheteiro amusingly plugged his Melodica into a vacuum cleaner to see how it would sound. As it turned out, unlike the hair dryer gave a Melodica a higher-pitched sound with pushed air, the vacuum’s suction gave the instrument a far fuller sound than the original.

I plugged my melodica into the vacuum cleaner and tested the instrument. It is beautiful!