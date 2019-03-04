Weird Al Rules, A Heartfelt Song About Childhood Bullying by Nerd Rock Duo Megathruster

In a departure from their otherwise happy-go-lucky music, Portland, OR nerd rock duo Megathruster talks about the serious side of things with a heartfelt acoustic song entitled “Weird Al Rules” from their Wands at the Ready album. The song addresses singer Chris Waffle‘s childhood bullying experiences in school, his fascination with “Weird Al” Yankovic and his pride in who he is now. Waffle stated that he wants to offer hope to kids who may feel bullied at present time.

…I wanted to share some of the real examples of bullying I faced as a child and hopefully remind people that you can keep loving what you love even if no one else gets it. “Weird Al” Yankovic was my childhood hero and the idea that a nerd like me could grow up, make music that brought joy to other people often kept me going in the face of cruelty.

Aubrey Turner of the Doubleclicks accompanies the band on cello and comic illustrator Rebecca Hicks directed and animated the accompanying music video.

