Man Mourning His Dogs Is Moved to Tears Upon Meeting the New Puppy His Daughter Brought Home

James Xuereb, a man in Guelph, Ontario was overcome and absolutely moved to tears when his daughter Jaleeen brought home a little Bichon Frisé puppy named Lumo for his birthday. Xuereb had been in mourning for his dogs Lucy and Nemo, who died within weeks of each other due to illness, leaving the man bereft. Knowing how sad her father was, Jaleeen knew that a puppy would bring his spirits up, noting that although the name Lumo was a combination of Lucy and Nemo, the puppy was not a replacement for the two late dogs, but rather a continuation of her father’s own story.

No I’m not Nemo, nor could I ever be Lucy. My mommy brought me home to bring some happiness back into your life … so as we walk through this journey of life together, may we create our own wonderful memories and rekindle the beautiful memories that you had with Nemo and Lucy.

via Golden Gate Blonde

