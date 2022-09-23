An Amusing Compilation of Bawdy Medieval Jokes

James Wade of MedievalMadness narrated an amusing compilation of rather forthright and fairly bawdy jokes from the Medieval Era of history.

What did people in the Middle Ages really find funny? It would seem that the same things have been found to be amusing right across the ages.

Wade further noted that the humor of that time was rife with double entendres and references to anatomy and from which no one was exempt.

Many of the riddles that the Medievals told have double entendre’s and the jokes are rude with references to sex and bodily functions. No one was exempt from being the target of a Medieval joke; stupid husbands, unfaithful wives, bishops, even royalty.

