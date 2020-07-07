An Incredible Medieval Cover of System of a Down’s ‘Toxicity’ Performed on Traditional Instruments

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Bardcore musician Alvaro Galán, aka Algal the Bard, performed an incredible medieval cover of the song “Toxicity” by System of a Down. Galán not only composed this version, but played each and every traditional instrument, thus making the otherwise heavy metal song sound like it was written in the Middle Ages.

Instruments: Bouzouki, Lute-guitar, Tin Whistle (Bb), Hand Drum, Darbuka and tambourine.

Here’s the original version.

Galán also covered the Metallica song “Nothing Else Matters” in a similar fashion.