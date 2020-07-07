Laughing Squid

An Incredible Medieval Cover of System of a Down’s ‘Toxicity’ Performed on Traditional Instruments

Bardcore musician Alvaro Galán, aka Algal the Bard, performed an incredible medieval cover of the song “Toxicity” by System of a Down. Galán not only composed this version, but played each and every traditional instrument, thus making the otherwise heavy metal song sound like it was written in the Middle Ages.

Instruments: Bouzouki, Lute-guitar, Tin Whistle (Bb), Hand Drum, Darbuka and tambourine.

Here’s the original version.

Galán also covered the Metallica song “Nothing Else Matters” in a similar fashion.


