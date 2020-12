Bardcore musician Algal the Bard (previously) performed a very timely medieval cover of the song “The Final Countdown” by Europe. Algal not only composed this melodic version, but played each (mostly) traditional instrument, making the ballad sound as if it might have been written in the Middle Ages. The song also makes for a fitting farewell to the year 2020.

Instruments: Lute-guitar, viola da gamba, flabiol, Irish bouzouki, low whistle, tin whistle, drums.