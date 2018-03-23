Laughing Squid

A Fascinating Factory Tour of McPherson Guitars That Shows a Full Build of a Carbon Series Guitar

by at on

McPherson Guitars shared a fascinating factory tour that shows every step involved in a full build of a gorgeous instrument from their Carbon Series. McPherson guitars are known for their creativity, their offset sound hole and their embrace of cutting edge materials, such as carbon fiber. The material is acoustically resonant while also being lightweight, waterproof and incredibly durable.

Utilitarian, for the working guitarist, yet masterfully built. An elite instrument in its class. The durability of the material translates to powerful, yet intricate acoustic tone. From finger-style to strumming, and everywhere in between, these guitars can do it all. The body, neck, bridge, fretboard, and bracing is made fully of carbon fiber, with a proprietary blend used on the back and sides.

McPherson Carbon Series

