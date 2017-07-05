MC Frontalot Raps About the Meaning of Freedom in the Quirky Animated Music Video ‘Freedom Feud’

Some truths self-evident, but not among them: your notion. You’re posting computer code’s supposed to be free. They’ll dispute it, go “what’s freedom even mean?”

MC Frontalot, the prolific Nerdcore rapper, put together a timely track entitled “Freedom Feud” in which he sings about the concept freedom and how very differently that word is defined within different circles. The quirky video was directed by Chad Essley and produced by the free software company OpenNMS.