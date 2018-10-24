Laughing Squid

A Psychedelic Video That Reacts to the Changing Beat of the Music From Max Cooper’s Song ‘Platonic’

Filmmaker Páraic McGloughlin has created a psychedelic music video using for the Max Cooper song “Platonic” in which a timelapse of a freeway runs freely while a translucent overlay reacts with varying shapes to the beat, cadence and rhythm of the music.

I tried to incorporate and inject a feeling of possibility, the unknown, hidden truths, and what might be. I wanted the main focus of the video to be on time and space but I also I wanted to have an underlying human element. Choosing a motorway with two way traffic fit nicely, and didn’t overpopulate the scene.

via Vimeo Staff Picks



