Skateboarder Performs Amazing Tricks With Unusual Skateboard Contraptions of His Own Invention

Skateboarder Matt Tomasello showcased a number of amazing tricks while riding upon different skateboard contraptions of his own invention. Tomasello’s performance so impressed Fancy Lad Skate Company that they captured this remarkable ride footage for Jenkem Magazine and compared him to champion skateboarder “Rodney Mullen on Bath Salts”.

Matt’s skating, with all his folding and unfolding board contraptions, no handed pogos, and sideways grinds, slides, and flips, feels like just that. You even have to rewind it or watch it in slo-mo just to comprehend most of his clips.

via Geekologie