A Math Rock Duet Played on Two Inverted Guitars

Virtuoso Alexandr Misko and fellow musician Pavel Stepanov performed “VOST-ROCK”, a highly rhythmic, original acoustic math rock duet with both guitarists playing inverted guitars. Instead of the strings going up in pitch (EADGBE) on the guitar, they went down (EBGDAE), giving a new interesting sound to the instrument.

VOST-ROCK is a catchy math-rock tune composed for a band I used to play in ages ago, but now it is reimagined for two inverted acoustic guitars with my buddy Pavel Stepanov!

An Interview With Alexandr Misko (With English Subtitles)

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts