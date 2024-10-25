A Math Rock Duet Played on Two Inverted Guitars

Virtuoso Alexandr Misko and fellow musician Pavel Stepanov performed “VOST-ROCK”, a highly rhythmic, original acoustic math rock duet with both guitarists playing inverted guitars. Instead of the strings going up in pitch (EADGBE) on the guitar, they went down (EBGDAE), giving a new interesting sound to the instrument.

VOST-ROCK is a catchy math-rock tune composed for a band I used to play in ages ago, but now it is reimagined for two inverted acoustic guitars with my buddy Pavel Stepanov!

