Maternal Dog Cares For Newborn Kittens as if They Were Her Own

A sweet Staffordshire terrier named Betta, who lives in Snezhnoye, Ukraine, revealed her wonderful maternal instincts to care for a litter of newborn kittens she treats as her own. According to her human Lena, Betta can’t seem to stay away from them.

It looks like the dog really thinks she is the kitten’s mum or at least an aunt and tries to take care of them. It’s interesting that the cat-mum has nothing against it and doesn’t care when the dog sits in the bed with them