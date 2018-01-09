Three Unwitting Contestants Attempt to Match Dogs to Their Proper Humans Just By Sight Alone

In an adorable video by Cut, three willing yet unwitting contestants comprised of two women and one man, were asked to match six different dogs to their matching humans on sight, without any other information whatsoever. In the end the women were able to match most of the dogs correctly while the man tried his best but didn’t get any right. Once all the dogs were returned, each of the humans stepped forward to tell the heartwarming story of his or her dog.

The humans got to talk a little bit more about their dogs and their experience with being matched to other dogs in a candid post show interview