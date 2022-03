Wonderfully Absurd Animations by Master Tingus

Artist Master Tingus creates absolutely wonderful yet absurd line-drawn animations that bring to life creatures from real life but also the food they eat, the eggs they lay, the messages they carry, and/or other situations related to their respective being. While the artist calls them strange, they also seem to be really good-natured in spirit.

Strange animations. 100% tingus.

