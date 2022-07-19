Cat Has Eye Markings That Look Like the Mask of Zorro

A mixed Persian cat who lives in Banjarmasin, Kalimantan Selatan, Indonesia, has distinctive markings around his eyes and head that make him look like the famous masked vigilante Zorro. The cat was once named Boy; however, his humans decided to rename him after the fictional character that he resembled.

The cat is named zorro and is 11 months old.

Quite amusingly, one of Zorro’s offspring has the very same markings as his father.

