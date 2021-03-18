An ‘Everlong’ Compilation of More That 60 Songs From 1997 That Goes ‘Around the World’ for ‘Party People’

In the third installment of their 2021 reboot of the “Thursday Mashups” series, Aaron Brink and Steve Reidell of The Hood Internet remixed more than 60 hit songs from 1997 into a 3½ minute “Everlong” compilation that will “Hypnotize” those “Around the World” who are all sorts of “Party People”.

Featuring:

Backstreet Boys, Ben Folds Five, Björk, Blink-182, Blur, Busta Rhymes, Changing Faces, Chemical Brothers, Chumbawamba, Cornershop, Da Brat, Daft Punk, The Dandy Warhols, Depeche Mode, Destiny’s Child, Everclear, Fiend, Foo Fighters, Green Day, Hanson, Harvey Danger, Janet Jackson, K-Ci & JoJo, Kelly Price, Lil’ Kim, Ma$e, Master P, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Mia X, Missy Elliott, Modest Mouse, Mystikal, Natalie Imbruglia, Next, Notorious B.I.G., Pavement, The Prodigy, Puff Daddy, Radiohead, Sarah McLachlan, Shania Twain, Silkk the Shocker, Sixpence None The Richer, Smash Mouth, Somethin’ for the People, Spiritualized, Stereolab, Sugar Ray, Third Eye Blind, Total, Usher, Veruca Salt, The Verve, White Town, Will Smith, Wu Tang Clan, Wyclef Jean, Yo La Tengo.