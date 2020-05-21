Danceable Remix of Songs From 1987 That Will ‘Pump Up the Volume’ at the End of the World As We Know It

As part of their Thursday music series, Aaron Brink and Steve Reidell of The Hood Internet compiled 50 hit song music videos from 1987 and remixed them into an incredibly danceble three minute mashup that will “Pump Up the Volume” whether or not “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (and I Feel Fine)”.

Featuring:

Aerosmith, Audio Two, Belinda Carlisle, Boogie Down Productions, The Cure, Def Leppard, Depeche Mode, Eazy-E, EPMD, Eric B. & Rakim, Eurythmics, George Michael, Guns N Roses, Heart, INXS, Jody Watley, Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam, LL Cool J, Love And Rockets, Madonna, MARRS, Michael Jackson, Midnight Oil, New Order, Pebbles, Prince, Public Enemy, R.E.M., Rick Astley, Salt N Pepa, Sonic Youth, Starship, T’Pau, Taylor Dayne, Tiffany, U2, Was (Not Was), When In Rome, Whitesnake, Whitney Houston.