50 Hit Songs From 1983 Remixed Into a Danceable Three Minute Mashup That Just Wants to Have Fun

In their final installment of their “Thursdays in October” mashups, Aaron Brink and Steve Reidell of The Hood Internet took compiled 50 music videos from 1983 and remixed them into a three-minute danceable mashup that just wants to have fun. Madonna also makes her debut appearance in this year.

Featuring: Billy Joel, Bonnie Tyler, Corey Hart, Cyndi Lauper, David Bowie, Def Leppard, Dio, Eurythmics, The Fixx, Grandmaster Flash & Melle Mel, Greg Kihn Band, Herbie Hancock, Huey Lewis & The News, Irene Cara, Journey, Kraftwerk, Lionel Richie, Madonna, Mtume, Nena, New Order, Night Ranger, Pat Benatar, The Pointer Sisters, The Police, Quiet Riot, R.E.M., Rick James, Rockwell, The Romantics, Run-DMC, Shannon, The Smiths, Spandau Ballet, Styx, Suicidal Tendencies, Talking Heads, The Tubes, U2, Van Halen, Yes, ZZ Top