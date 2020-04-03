A Hilarious Compilation of M*A*S*H Clips That Address Each Step of Keeping Safe From Coronavirus Infection

Frank Vaccarriello created a hilarious compilation of clips from the long-running classic TV sitcom M*A*S*H that addresses each recommended step of staying safe from Coronavirus infection. The show, a dramedy that focused on Korean War through the eyes of doctors at a mobile Army hospital, also offered a great deal of astute insight into the psyche those going through daily trauma of atrocities. As Vaccarriello states, the series was and still is, very helpful in solving large problems.

I have sincerely believed for a long time that whatever issue life puts in front of us M*A*S*H had a solution. I had some pent up creative energy today, so I did this while you were all cleaning your closets and such.