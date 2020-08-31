Marvel Creates a Heartfelt Tribute to ‘Black Panther’ Actor Chadwick Boseman

Marvel created a heartfelt tribute to Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman who tragically passed away on August 28, 2020, due to the effects of colon cancer. Each person spoke to Boseman’s exceptional talent, elegance, humility, and dignity all making him the perfect person to play the role of T’Challa.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler shared his thoughts about Bozeman.

A lot of the things about the character are also true about Chad. He’s very knowledgeable. He’s an athlete, you know, a martial artist. He’s had a lot of experience playing roles that come with a lot of weight, you know? So I think he as a person, he as a guy, has a lot of weight to him. I think he brings all that stuff to the role. Not to mention that he’s incredibly gifted as an actor and as a performer, and also as a storyteller in his own right.

Marvel also posted a memorial to Boseman on their website and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige put out a statement regarding Boseman’s death.