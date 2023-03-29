A Size Comparison of Marvel Superheroes and Villains

Global Data created a marvelous 3D animation comparing the scale size of Marvel superheroes and villains from smallest to largest. In some cases, the size of the hero is equal to that of the most known actor playing the role, while others are represented through special effects. The smallest on the scale is Ant-Man at 1 cm (0.4 in), while the largest is Living Tribunal at over 803,250 km (499,116 miles) high.

In this video we made 3d Comparison of monsterverse and this video is MARVEL Size Comparison.