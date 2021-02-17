The Distinctive Faces of Marvel Superheroes and Supervillains Intricately Carved Onto Tiny Coffee Beans

Italian sculptor Valeriano Fatica, who previously carved a number of fantastical creatures into watermelons, pumpkins, and even a round of parmesan cheese, has opted for a much smaller medium – the simple coffee bean. Despite the bean’s Lilliputian size, Fatica was still able to sculpt as much detail as he did with the much larger items of food. This particular series includes the distinctive faces of the superheroes and supervillains within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

MARVEL Coffee Bean Sculptures Compilation – Thanos – Ironman – Groot – Hulk – Nick Fury. Thanks to Caffe Monforte for giving me the coffee beans.

Many of these sculptures and others are available for purchase through Fatica’s Etsy shop.

via The Awesomer