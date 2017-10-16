Laughing Squid

A Revolution is Coming to Wakanda in Marvel’s Thrilling New ‘Black Panther’ Trailer

Marvel released the first official trailer and the poster for Black Panther, their upcoming superhero film directed by Ryan Coogler based on the comic book character of the same name. King T’Challa (Black Panther), played by Chadwick Boseman, returns to Wakanda to take his place on the thrones, but comes face to face with the villainous Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). Black Panther is set to claw its way into theaters on February 16th, 2018.

Black Panther” follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.

Black Panther

image via Chadwick Boseman


