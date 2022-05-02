NASA Perseverance Captures Magnificent HD Footage of a Solar Eclipse Featuring the Mars Moon Phobos

The NASA Perseverance Mars Rover captured absolutely magnificent HD footage of a rarely seen solar eclipse featuring Phobos, one of two moons orbiting the Red Planet using its onboard Mastcam-Z camera system. This system is so powerful that the image was clearer than at any other time in history.

It’s the most zoomed-in, highest frame-rate observation of a Phobos solar eclipse ever taken from the Martian surface. …This solar eclipse lasted a little more than 40 seconds, which is much shorter than a typical solar eclipse involving Earth’s Moon. This video can help scientists better understand Phobos’ orbit and how its gravity pulls on the interior of Mars, ultimately shaping the Red Planet’s crust and mantle.