A Young Mark Ruffalo Zaps Zits in a 1989 Clearasil Ad

A classic Clearasil ad from 1989 shows a young and rather big-haired Mark Ruffalo zapping newly sprouted zits with great enthusiasm in front of a lighted mirror.

22 year-old Mark Ruffalo stars in this 1989 television commercial for Clearasil double-clear – “ZAP!”

via Digg