Mark Hamill Plays Opposing Characters Discussing the Need to Wear a Mask in a Dr. Seuss Style Rhyme

The legendary Mark Hamill used his incredible voice acting skills to perform the lines of the characters in the illustrated book “Will You Wear a Mask” by Tom Ruegger. The poem, told in the beloved anapestic tetrameter style of Dr. Seuss, features Hamill playing the role of both a shopkeeper asking a patron to wear a mask and the stubborn patron who refuses to do so. All proceeds from the video go to World Central Kitchen.

The grocery store the grocery store Welcome to our grocery store Before you walk in through the door There’s a rule you can’t ignore So here’s the question I must ask Will you please put on a mask Will you wear a mask I ask…

Think you've heard the lamest excuses for NOT wearing a mask? Get a load of THIS guy!

This clip is from "Will You Wear A Mask? I Ask" on YouTube at https://t.co/mTNfvDtEbU All proceeds go to #WorldCentralKitchen to feed those in need! So please donate at https://t.co/ArqW1QS5HV pic.twitter.com/IBF2EajI30

— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 15, 2021