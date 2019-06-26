Laughing Squid

Mark Hamill Shares His Favorite Voice Acting Roles

While speaking with Rotten Tomatoes during a press junket for the film Child’s Play, the very talented Mark Hamill shared some of his most beloved voice acting roles, especially that of The Joker in Batman: The Animated Series. Hamill shared that he was nervous about the part and became really intimidated when someone mentioned to him that he would be “following Jack Nicholson“, who iconically played The Joker in the 1989 film Batman.

The one that I was most intimidated by was the Joker because I auditioned thinking there’s no way they could handle the backlash of Luke Skywalker being this icon of villainy. Of course your friends always point out … one actor friend said ‘Dude, I wouldn’t want to follow Jack Nicholson in anything.’ I went ‘Oh no, I forgot about that’, but I thought the only way I can do this is to do my version.





