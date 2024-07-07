A Cello Playing Marionette That Looks Exactly Like the Puppeteer

A puppeteer with Harkels Puppetry created a marionette paying a cello in the exact image of himself that he controls with both hands, making it look like the marionette is actually moving its fingers along the neck while playing the instrument. This marionette and the puppeteer are part of a larger Hungarian family that travels across Europe to entertain crowds.

Travelling Puppeteer Family from Hungary, puppet making, puppeteering, shows for all ages