Talented Mariachi Players Pay Beautiful Tribute to Stan Lee With a Cover of ‘The Avengers’ Theme Song

Shortly after the passing of the great Stan Lee on November 12 2018, the musicians of the incredibly talented Mariachi Entertainment System of San Antonio, Texas performed a beautiful cover of the theme song from the film The Avengers. After the song finished, the whole group drank a toast to Stan the man.

Avengers Main Theme – Mariachi Cover – Stan Lee Tribute – Mariachi Entertainment System: https://t.co/pJPUdbIZMU via @YouTube — MES (@MariachiMES) November 21, 2018

Be sure to watch all the way through the credits!

