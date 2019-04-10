Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Spicy Mariachi Cover of the A-ha Song ‘Take on Me’

by at on

The wonderful Mariachi Entertainment System (previously) of San Antonio, Texas performed a spicy cover version of the classic A-ha song “Take on Me” with all the fiery splendor of the guitars and horns, along with a remarkable singer who easily hits the high notes without any trouble.

The best part of the video, however, was when another trumpet player strolled in with a young child on his shoulder to play a quick and dirty solo.

Take on Me aha Mariachi Entertainment System





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved