A Spicy Mariachi Cover of the A-ha Song ‘Take on Me’

The wonderful Mariachi Entertainment System (previously) of San Antonio, Texas performed a spicy cover version of the classic A-ha song “Take on Me” with all the fiery splendor of the guitars and horns, along with a remarkable singer who easily hits the high notes without any trouble.

This is gonna happen later. pic.twitter.com/X5ihXNPGWk — MES (@MariachiMES) April 9, 2019

The best part of the video, however, was when another trumpet player strolled in with a young child on his shoulder to play a quick and dirty solo.