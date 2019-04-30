A Marvelous Hand-Cranked Conveyor Belt That Uses Marbles in Groups of Eight to Create a Steady Beat

In 2016, we wrote about an amazing hand-cranked instrument that uses 2,000 marbles to make music, which was created by Martin Molin of the band Wintergatan. Since that time, Molin and a team of experts have created a number of instruments, including a marvelous hand-cranked marble conveyer belt known as “Marble Machine X”. This percussive instrument releases eight marbles per crank that are driven by ratchets and pistons that organize and create a steady beat.

The pistons are connected to the crankshaft with a 2:1 gear reduction which means that the conveyer belt goes in time with the music and in half time. I can even use the mechanical sounds from the ratchets and the marbles climbing the fish stair to create parts of the beats.

Molin kept fans up to date with the instrument’s progress with an incredible series of 78 videos, from start to finish. Here are just a few.

via Mike Shouts