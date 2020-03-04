Laughing Squid

A Map of the Oldest Companies in Almost Every Country Around the World That Are Still in Business

by on

British business finance and lending research publisher BusinessFinancing UK has put together a thoroughly researched map that shows the oldest companies that are still in business within each country around the world.

To survive in the big bad world of business, you need staying power. We wanted to know which businesses around the world have stood the test of time and were the oldest in their respective countries. Behind the dates and finances, we found fascinating stories that illuminate the histories of each continent.

The top ten oldest companies in the world are unsurprisingly spread throughout Europe and Asia.

The Oldest Company in Almost Every Country Europe

The Oldest Company in Almost Every Country North America

The Oldest Company in Almost Every Country Africa

The Oldest Company in Almost Every Country Asia

The Oldest Company in Almost Every Country Oceana

The Oldest Company in Almost Every Country South America

The Oldest Companies Around the World Color Coded by Industry

via Vivid Maps


