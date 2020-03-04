A Map of the Oldest Companies in Almost Every Country Around the World That Are Still in Business

British business finance and lending research publisher BusinessFinancing UK has put together a thoroughly researched map that shows the oldest companies that are still in business within each country around the world.

To survive in the big bad world of business, you need staying power. We wanted to know which businesses around the world have stood the test of time and were the oldest in their respective countries. Behind the dates and finances, we found fascinating stories that illuminate the histories of each continent.

The top ten oldest companies in the world are unsurprisingly spread throughout Europe and Asia.

via Vivid Maps