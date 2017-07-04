Laughing Squid

An Inquisitive Manatee Repeatedly Attempts to Connect With a Human In a Transparent Canoe

by at on

Florida Manatee Clear Boat

A very inquisitive Florida manatee who followed a See Through Canoe back to shore, appeared to be perplexed by the transparent nature of the boat particularly why the human in the boat could be so readily seen, but not easily reached.


