A Man With a Rubik’s Cube Head Faces Rejection From Others When His Tiles Don’t Match Theirs

The brilliantly animated short entitled “CUBED” by film student Enge Xue tells the story of a man with a Rubik’s Cube for a head and his daily quest to grab a cup of coffee everyday in his underwear to meet up other men exactly like him. He always ensures that his “face” is reflecting the same color as the other. If so, he gets rewarded with a coffee cup clink, if not, he’s rebuffed. One day, all of the tiles fell from his head and were put back in a disorganized manner. He went out into his little world knowing that he would be readily rejected.

A man with a Rubik’s Cube for a head tries to connect with others. When he fails, he tries again. When he fails again, he runs away.

