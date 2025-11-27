A 1967 BBC Report About a Man Who Owned Europe’s First Home Computer

Broadcaster Derek Cooper of the BBC science show Tomorrow’s World visited industrial consultant Rex Malik at his London home to learn more about SCAN, the very first home computer in Europe. While Malik was still getting used to the computer, his young son was captivated.

From his bed in Highgate, London, industrial consultant Rex Malik has the world at his fingertips…Rex is the lucky owner of a home computer terminal, and while he is still figuring out the best way to use it, his four-year old son has enthusiastically embraced the new technology.

In this clip, which was originally broadcast in September of 1967, Cooper made a prophetic statement that eventually came true.

One day, it’s thought, we might all have a computer terminal in our homes.