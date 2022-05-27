Man Wears a Custom Suit That Holds All the Trash He Generated Over the Course of One Month

Environmental activist Rob Greenfield embarked to make a powerful statement about the amount of individual trash generated on a daily basis by wearing a custom suit that holds one month of his own personal garbage. Greenfield stated that he wanted a strong visual to really hit home.

The average US American creates 4.5 pounds of trash per day, yet most of us never think twice about it. Once it’s in the garbage can, it’s out of sight, out of mind. I am out to change that for millions of people! For 30 days, I will live just like the average US American and wear every piece of trash I create. The idea is to create a visual that will stick with people as they go about their day to day life, instigating self-reflection and inspiring positive change!

He hit the streets of Los Angeles to see what responses he’d get.

I came to Hollywood to bring my message of regenerating our Earth to those that need to hear it the most. Some people felt shame and ignored me when I passed by, but thousands embraced the Trash Man’s message and saw it as a wakeup call to align with Earth and break free from consumerism. I was met with curiosity and intrigue nearly everywhere I went.

Greenfield also explained that made a special, see-through suit that holds the garbage in place while he moves around. However, as the month goes on, the suit gets heavier, making it harder to do so. He also noted that the suit doesn’t smell because he washes out the garbage first.

Greenfield first debuted this project in New York City in 2016.