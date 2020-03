Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Judy Prince captured amusing footage of her husband Dean as he ate a plate of spaghetti. Dean, who wielded a fork in one hand and a pair of scissors in the other, efficiently cut of hanging strands off pasta before putting them into his mouth. After a few forkfuls, Dean looked up and stated “Beats crawling around with a fork”. ‘Nuf said.

A man in Edmonton, Canada poked gentle fun at this unique culinary practice.