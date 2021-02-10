Man Cleverly Uses Frozen Jeans to Save Parking Spaces in His Busy Chicago Neighborhood

Tour guide Adam Selzer, a resident of the West Ridge neighborhood in Chicago, got sick of hunting for a parking space during the freezing winter polar vortex weather. This tiring search gave him the idea to freeze various pairs of jeans so that they stood upright to use as parking spot placeholders.

This funny way of calling dibs is not dissimilar to the endearing Pittsburgh tradition of using a chair to hold a spot, just a bit more unique.

Because you demanded it: dibs! (In a no parking zone, no less) pic.twitter.com/s7zAyBrg48 — Adam Selzer | ??? (@adamselzer) February 6, 2021

Selzer spoke with CBS Chicago about his clever idea.

via Boing Boing