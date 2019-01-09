Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Man Talks Backwards While Filming to Narrate His Performance of Reverse Footage Stunts in Real Time

by at on

Lithuanian filmmaker and musician Saulius of Backward Picnic, who’s currently studying music in the U.K., has created a series of fascinating videos that show him talking backwards while narrating his performance of reverse footage stunts as if they were occuring in real time. Using this method, Saulius reveals the secret to relaxation, demonstrates how to remove a nail from a wooden board and shows how to heal a broken banana.

Here’s Saulius’ hammer and nail video shown as regular forward footage.

via reddit




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP