Man Talks Backwards While Filming to Narrate His Performance of Reverse Footage Stunts in Real Time

Lithuanian filmmaker and musician Saulius of Backward Picnic, who’s currently studying music in the U.K., has created a series of fascinating videos that show him talking backwards while narrating his performance of reverse footage stunts as if they were occuring in real time. Using this method, Saulius reveals the secret to relaxation, demonstrates how to remove a nail from a wooden board and shows how to heal a broken banana.
Here’s Saulius’ hammer and nail video shown as regular forward footage.
via reddit